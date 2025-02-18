EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,482,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 6,093,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.7 days.

EQT AB (publ) Trading Up 7.8 %

EQBBF stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. 33,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,761. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. EQT AB has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $36.15.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

