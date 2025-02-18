Enpro (NPO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Enpro to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enpro Stock Performance

NPO opened at $192.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.06. Enpro has a 1-year low of $136.68 and a 1-year high of $197.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

