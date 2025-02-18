Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,493 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.56% of AES worth $50,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AES by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AES by 5,143.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 760,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 195,460 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

AES Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE AES opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.