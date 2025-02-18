Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Kraft Heinz worth $62,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $411,304,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,273,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

