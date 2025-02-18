Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

