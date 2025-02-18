Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 748 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VO opened at $275.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $233.42 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

