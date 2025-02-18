Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 16,450 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.61% of Werner Enterprises worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.5% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,943,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,195,000 after buying an additional 776,277 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 497,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 460,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

