Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:EFC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.98. 883,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.97.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.
View Our Latest Report on Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
