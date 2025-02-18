Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

