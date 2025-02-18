Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

