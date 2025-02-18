Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 382,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 12,050 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $414,640.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,514.50. This trade represents a 16.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,373.80. The trade was a 15.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 52,269 shares of company stock worth $1,732,575. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 638.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,726. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.47%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

