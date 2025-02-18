DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 191,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

DLH Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DLHC opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DLH has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DLH

In other news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 528,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,611.12. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,991,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in DLH by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 847,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 211,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DLH by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DLH by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in DLH by 654.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Stories

