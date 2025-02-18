Diamondback Energy (FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $177.70. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

