Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 49,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Denison Mines
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,884,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,120,000 after buying an additional 880,966 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305,332 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,837,000. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,165,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 558,200 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,104,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,773,492. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
