Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Datadog by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 378,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,862.98. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,586 shares of company stock valued at $92,540,479 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.19, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average is $131.24. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

