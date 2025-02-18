D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $26.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

