Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.31 and a 200 day moving average of $367.19. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

