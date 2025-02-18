Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mplx were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mplx by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.97%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

