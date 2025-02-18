Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.65% of ProShares Ultra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000.

DIG opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. ProShares Ultra Energy has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

