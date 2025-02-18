Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $29.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

