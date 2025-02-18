Csenge Advisory Group Has $850,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

