Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,651,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,762,000 after purchasing an additional 194,261 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,132,000 after acquiring an additional 324,887 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $221.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

