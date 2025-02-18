Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.