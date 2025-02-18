Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after purchasing an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,050,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,337,000 after purchasing an additional 175,076 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

