Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,710,000 after buying an additional 881,224 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $124.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

