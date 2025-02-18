Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Croda International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

