Critical Survey: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) and Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everus and Smith Douglas Homes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus $2.85 billion 0.86 $137.23 million N/A N/A Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 1.58 $123.18 million N/A N/A

Everus has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50 Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everus and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Everus currently has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.72%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Everus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everus is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Everus and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus N/A N/A N/A Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10%

Summary

Everus beats Smith Douglas Homes on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

