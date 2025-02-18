Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 538,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6096 dividend. This is a positive change from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

