Credo Technology Group (CRDO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $120.36 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.33 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $86.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $2,671,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,618,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,605,499.14. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $606,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 656,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,824,986.88. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,679 shares of company stock valued at $89,862,242. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

