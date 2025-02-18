CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 283,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.25. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

