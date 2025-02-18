Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading 8.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. 98,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 15,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.90. The firm has a market cap of C$143.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

