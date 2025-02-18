Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 86,314,141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 9,169,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,822.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

