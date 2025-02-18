Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 8.0% in January

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 669,100 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Contango Ore Stock Performance
CTGO traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.26. 66,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,193. Contango Ore has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $125.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.55.
Insider Activity at Contango Ore
In other news, Director John B. Juneau purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632.13. The trade was a 2.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Contango Ore Company Profile
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
