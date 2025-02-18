Congress Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 190,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 26,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 554,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

