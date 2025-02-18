Congress Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.28 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

