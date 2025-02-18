Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 29,107 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,107 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.88% of Simulations Plus worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,090,000 after purchasing an additional 290,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 396,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 70,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $731.68 million, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $635,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,442,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,336,467.84. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SLP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLP

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.