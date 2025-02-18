Congress Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.08% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

