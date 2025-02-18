Congress Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of CNO Financial Group worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,328.96. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

