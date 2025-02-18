Congress Asset Management Co. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 172.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.57% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,399 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

