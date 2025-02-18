Congress Asset Management Co. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,589 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 179,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 145,542 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.28. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

