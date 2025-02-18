Congress Asset Management Co. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

