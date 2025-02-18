Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 6,352 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.11% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 55.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MLTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

