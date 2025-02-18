Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Compass Diversified worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,402 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,305,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

