Comparing Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Camden National and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 1 0 2.33 Arrow Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Camden National currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.44%. Arrow Financial has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Camden National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

77.4% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Camden National has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camden National and Arrow Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $294.10 million 2.21 $53.00 million $3.62 12.31 Arrow Financial $223.07 million 2.02 $29.71 million $1.77 15.24

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 18.02% 10.38% 0.93% Arrow Financial 13.32% 8.59% 0.76%

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Camden National pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Camden National beats Arrow Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company’s lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals, as well as pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. It operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

