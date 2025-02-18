Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $239.80 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

