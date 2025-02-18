Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 427.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

