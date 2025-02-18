Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 687.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 131,913 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 757.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 80,211 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE CLPR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.10. 163,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,211. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty ( NYSE:CLPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

