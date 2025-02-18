Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.51 and traded as low as $32.49. Clearfield shares last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 98,548 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $550,087.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,608.36. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.50 million, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

