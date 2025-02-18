ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $101,702.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,120. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

