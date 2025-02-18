Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.35 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,105,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,361,000 after acquiring an additional 215,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 957,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 108,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Griffin Securities downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

